Here are some of the front-page stories that appeared in the New Albany Gazette this past year.
January
Lexie Kent was selected as Miss New Albany and Allyson Beard won the Teen New Albany title.
Spurred on by popular interest, city officials were trying to come up with a solution to replace the city’s spray park, which had become unsafe and excessively expensive to maintain.
Baptist Union County welcomed the 2022 New Year’s Baby born on January 2. Nicolas A. Lemus arrived at 6:09 a.m. The proud parents are Moises and Andrea Lemus of New Albany. Nicolas weighed 10 pounds, 9 ounces.
New Albany school officials voted to purchase the former HMC building on Wesson Tate Drive for use as a central office and large vocational training facility. Trustees adopted a resolution to borrow up to $2.5 million to purchase and renovate the building. “This is one of the phases in the overall master plan to build a new school down the road,” Superintendent Dr. Lance Evans said. The purchase will not require any tax increase. The building price is $1.3 million. “We are required by law to get two appraisals and the purchase price is less than the appraisals,” he said. The building is being purchased from Gary Cooper, owner of CEC Cooper Electrical Controls.
The Union County Heritage Museum was soliciting photos and items needed for a B. F. Ford School-focused museum exhibit.
The Mississippi House passed income tax elimination and a teacher pay raise but was awaiting Senate action.
February
New Albany Main Street was working on a Tallahatchie River Park development plan.
The main part of the plan calls for developing the area between the river and Carter Avenue in the section from Bankhead Street down to I-22. It would include detention pools, wildlife and nature areas, a nature center, trails and boardwalks, and a low-head dam would held maintain water levels sufficient for recreational use. In addition to paths through the detention pool area, a network of other paths would create a loop connecting significant historic and tourism areas. Paths would tie the park to the museum area, even up North Street to the closed Tallahatchie River Bridge, back through town to B. F. Ford School, across to the south end of the riverway park, and along I-22 to the medical district and back to Bankhead and the Park Along the River.
The Union County Development Association hired Daleana Mapp as director. Dee, as she prefers to be called, officially began work Jan. 3, following the retirement of long-time executive secretary Joanne Lesley. Mapp is a native of Plantersville and her husband is from Potts Camp. He came to work for his dad, who owns TLC Logistics, which is the former Federal Compress and Producers’ Compress warehouse facility here.
Victoria Rutherford won the Union County Spelling Bee with Christopher Chen taking second and Nita Hardin, third. The winning word was “personnel.”
‘Hello, Dolly!’ came to the NAHS stage.
The B. F. Ford School state historical marker was unveiled.
Tippah County officials announced they were looking at extending Tanglefoot Trail to Ripley
It was announced that Snyder Street was to be closed for at least two months while the old railroad trestle was replaced.
The B. F. Ford exhibit examining education and life in the African-American community opened at the museum.
March
Officials were trying to bring full broadband service to everyone in multiple ways. Residents heard a progress report by Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, Rep. Sam Creekmore and Sen. Kathy Chism concerning legislative relief while a backup plan would involve support from neighboring public utilities.
The Main Street Association announced it was planning Spring Gala fundraiser.
The Town of Blue Springs board voted to allow medical marijuana sales.
The Mississippi Legislature recognized former transportation commissioner Zack Stewart for years of accomplishments with plans to name the Tallahatchie River bridge in his honor.
Supervisors and aldermen were still trying to get city-provided broadband internet through local and private legislation but meeting with little success.
Prolific poet and William Faulkner scholar Robert Hamblin returned to New Albany where he entertained an audience at the Union County Heritage Museum with readings from his poems and novels. Although born in the Jericho community here, he has taught all around the world and his Faulkner essays have been translated into languages including Chinese and Japanese. Although Hamblin is considered one of the top authorities on the Nobel Prize-winning author, he primarily talked about his youth in the Jericho and Bethany communities.
It was announced the county would have to draw new supervisors’ district lines after population changes were shown in the 2020 Census. Two districts were mostly affected and it appeared changes could occur in the downtown area easily.
Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area announced it would provide funding for downtown revitalization projects in New Albany and other towns. New Albany would receive assistance with initiatives designed to enhance their downtown areas, making them more attractive to residents and trail users alike. The New Albany Main Street Association will receive $20,000 to assist with the development of a Downtown Master Plan, which will include strategies for the redevelopment of the community’s railroad and cultural districts as well as a key gateway corridor to downtown, Carter Avenue.
April
A man involved in a fatal shooting in the Alpine community a month earlier was himself fatally wounded near there. Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said that Joseph Williams, 37, of 1253 County Road 167 in the Jericho community, was pronounced dead at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County after having been brought to the hospital by private vehicle. When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that the victim had been taken to the hospital, suffering a single gunshot wound to the chest. Witnesses were able to name Gregory Damon “Boogie” Richardson, 39, as the suspected shooter. An alert was broadcast with the description of Richardson and the truck he was believed to be driving and Lee County deputies soon spotted him at a store in Verona about 4 p.m. and took him into custody. A 9mm semi-automatic pistol, believed to be the weapon involved, was recovered from the truck. Officers were still working to piece together what led up to the shooting, but Sheriff Edwards said the two knew each other and Richardson had apparently come to pick up something when an argument broke out. Richardson shot Williams and fled. Although Williams and Richardson both had criminal backgrounds involving methamphetamine, no drugs were reported found.
New Albany and Ingomar schools received a national 2021 College Success Award. The Mississippi Department of Education announced that New Albany High School and Ingomar Attendance Center were among 70 Mississippi high schools received a prestigious 2021 College Success Award recognition from GreatSchools.org for excelling at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college as determined by available data in each state. Seventy-nine percent of New Albany’s graduates and 83 percent of Ingomar’s went on to college compared to a state average of only 72 percent.
New Albany aldermen voted to opt out of medical marijuana sales or growing but stressed the ban was only temporary until they could learn more about the bill and zoning in the anticipated New Albany NEXT comprehensive plan.
City and county school officials expressed concern about way test scores during Covid may affect ratings.
Two arrests brought an end to a three-year arson investigation into one of the largest fires in Union County history. In the early morning hours of June 26, 2019, fire destroyed Thomas Wholesale Furniture in the former Piper Impact building on Hwy. 15 North and spread to nearby buildings being used by a variety of businesses. The two arrested include Steven Thomas, owner of the furniture business, and Eddie Greer. Both are charged with second degree arson and conspiracy while Thomas is also charged with false pretense.
Work renovating the former Fred’s Discount building into a new municipal building was starting to take shape
May
In something of a reversal for some, county supervisors voted to opt out of the medical marijuana program ‘forever’ after facing a vocal capacity crowd voicing concerns and opposition.
The Union County Historical Society’s annual meeting on May 20 focused of sports stories in anticipation of the new, large permanent sports exhibit scheduled for this year.
The Tanglefoot Welcome Center beside the library finally opened to assist visitors after being dormant for a year or so. The restrooms are open during trail hours, which are essentially from sunrise to dusk. The center office is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, although those hours may change at some point.
Kevin Charles Furniture and Steel-Con took top honors at the annual Union County Development Association meeting. Kevin Charles Furniture won the Manufacturer of the Year Award and Steel-Con won the Business of the Year Award. The awards are given to businesses that have shown special success and exceptional quality and service.
It was announced that New Albany Main Street would be getting a $100,000 revitalization grant to improve safety, usability, and appearance downtown.
Absentee voting was under way for the June 7 congressional primaries, which were drawing little interest due to incumbents having strong support.
Baptist Union County again earned ‘A’ rating for care from a national safety organization. The Leapfrog Group awards hospitals for achievements in protecting patients from harm in the hospital.
Union County Supervisors learned that child protective services were having to operate in an insufficient, unsanitary space. Amber Pickens and Jennifer Wilson said the 10-year lease on the Hwy. 348 building was about to be up and they needed more space. More to the point, they said the present building was in bad shape and so overrun with rodents, feces and insects that repeat extermination treatments were not sufficient and daily cleaning was needed. In addition to needing more room for the staff, they said the environment was not good for bringing in children who may be frightened or confused and have to spend some time there.
County employees began delivering new trash carts to residents. The county purchased about 8,000 of the wheeled carts and was placing them at each occupied address. The move by the county was expected to cut down on litter but mainly was making way for solid waste to be collected in a more efficient manner. Supervisors have purchased trucks that will be able to stop by each container and use a lift to pick up the container, dump its contents into the truck and then return the empty container to its location.
June
Snyder Street remained closed as railroad trestle replacement continued, forcing large vehicles to detour by City Hall instead.
A large group of citizens attended the city aldermen’s meeting, most asking the board to opt out of the medical marijuana law permanently. Those who spoke had also spoken at a public meeting held by the Union County Board of Supervisors a few weeks ago and made mostly the same points. They argued that the bill passed by the legislature is not a true medical marijuana bill but more recreational, that its effectiveness in treating some conditions is not proven, that edible and similar forms of the drug are a danger to children, and that legalizing it will not stop black market sales or bring in enough revenue to offset the cost.
Developer Terry Young gave aldermen a brief preview of plans to create a village community off Park Plaza Drive.
New Albany and Union County school districts received $2 million for workforce development.
It was announced that the 2022 Freedom Fest would return to the courthouse lawn this year and would premanently be honoring Sam Mosley.
New Albany resident Betsey Hamilton was named a Mississippi Main Street Hero. The award was given for her years of service in developing and creating assets that are vital to the life of our historic downtown. Hamilton was instrumental in organizing a group to develop the Union County Heritage Museum, the Tanglefoot Trail, numerous preservation projects and is currently a board member with the state’s department of Archives and History. She was chosen by the Governor to be on the state’s flag commission to create our new state flag.
The Union County Board of Supervisors voted to give themselves a raise thanks to a bill passed by the legislature. Supervisors currently receive a salary of $46,050, according to Chancery Clerk Annette Hickey. Supervisors’ salaries are set by state law, based on the assessed valuation of the county. Senate Bill 2719 would allow supervisors to receive a $2,000 raise next month, another $2,000-per-month raise in 2024 and then a $4,000 monthly raise in 2028.
The county board was having to deal with a new state law that went into effect July 1 concerning building or remodeling in the county. It appears that anyone who undertakes remodeling that costs $10,000 or more, or new construction that costs $50,000 or more must obtain a permit from the county. They also must have a licensed contractor or remodeler. While not saying so officially, supervisors indicated they didn’t want to get into zoning and building codes any more than they have to. They may, but are not required to, establish building codes and ordinances. There are a couple of exemptions concerning the permits but the builders and remodelers face requirements similar to those in the city limits to obtain licensing.
B. F. Ford School achieved a listing on National Register of Historic Places.
The stories from July through December will appear in the next issue.
