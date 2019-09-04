Myrtle resident Teresa Smith will be the Town of Myrtle’s newest alderman when she is sworn into office later this month.
Myrtle mayor Micheal Canerdy said he received word Friday that the election commission had finished reviewing and approving Smith’s petition to run for the seat on the Myrtle Board of Aldermen. She was the only person to file paperwork by the Aug. 22 deadline.
Canerdy said Myrtle’s judge Chris Childers is expected to issue the oath of office to Smith on Sept. 19, which will be the town’s next court date. He said she should be eligible to begin serving on the board in October.
Childers is also expected to swear Lisa Cook in as the town clerk on that date, the mayor said. Cook resigned as alderman and vice mayor in August to take the town clerk position, following a resignation of former clerk Jan Musgrove.