For the third time in eight days a storm knocked out power in parts of the New Albany Light Gas and Water service area, General Manager Bill Mattox said about 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 21.
He said Saturday morning all known outages — “I’d guess about 2,000-2,500 of the system’s 11,200customers” — were restored before midnight Friday.
He attributed the outages to wind that blew down trees and limbs that took down power lines, and lightning. The storm also knocked down three poles — two in Colonial Gardens, and one at the intersection of Bankhead Street and Highway 30.
“The wind and lightning was the third recipe for trouble we’ve had this week,” Mattox said Saturday morning.
Friday’s storm triggered outages around Myrtle, the town of Blue Mountain, the circuit that feeds Moss Hill Drive/Glenfield going towards Myrtle, South New Albany, parts of Blue Springs and Sherman.
All crews were on standby and ready to begin restoration as soon as the storm passes, he said Friday afternoon.
Here’s a timeline of the outages and recoveries, from notes provided by Mattox:
—9 p.m. Friday update: “We have made a lot of progress and have most power restored. If your power is still off, please call 534-1041 to make sure we have an updated record of your outage. We think all repairs will be complete around midnight if all goes well.”
—6 p.m. Friday update: “All main circuits have been restored. The crews are working on scattered outages around the area and intend to have all power restored this evening.”
—Friday 4:45 p.m. update: “We have restored power to the town of Blue Mountain and most of South New Albany. We still have two main circuits that we are assessing: One feeding parts of Blue Springs to Sherman and one feeding from Moss Hill Drive to Beulah Road. There are numerous scattered outages around the area we will be addressing as crews free up.”
