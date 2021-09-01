At the recent meeting of the association were, facing camera from left, president Eric Thomas, secretary Greg Tyson of Corinth, Tim Bell of Ecru, state board of contractors member Joe Hawkins, and an unidentified member; with back to camera from left, Terry Williamson of Pontotoc, Edward Kiste of Tupelo, treasurer Chris Carter of Oxford, another unidentified member, Patrick Regan of Tupelo and Penny Jolly of Tupelo.
New Albany Building Inspector and Code Enforcement Officer Eric Thomas has been elected president of the Northeast Chapter of the Building Officials Association of Mississippi.
“The organization’s goal is to provide up-to-date information on building code-related issues and events of importance to members, associates and the public.
The northeast chapter includes 25 counties and the group meets once a month to provide updates, network and discuss code and building issues.
Speakers and topics include 811 (the number to call to locate buried utility lines before digging), fire enforcement and prevention and hearing from related vendors.
Because Thomas is president, the group is meeting in New Albany.
“It’s an honor to have the code professionals from such a large area coming here.
he said. “We used to meet in Tupelo.”
Thomas has been with the city for the past six years and has worked in the construction industry for 25 years.
Coincidentally, the City of New Albany is near the end of a process to update building and related codes. The goal is not only to make the codes more contemporary but also to make them user-friendly for the average person. This, of course, may be a topic for an upcoming meeting.