New Albany Building Inspector and zoning and code administrator Eric Thomas has been named Building Official of the Year for the State of Mississippi. The honor was announced at the Building Officials Association of Mississippi annual convention in Gulfport June 17.
The organization disseminates information and facilitates discussion of problems and issues that relate to building and building codes throughout the state, both for members and the public.
This past fall, Thomas was elected president of the Northeast Mississippi Chapter of the BOAM.
The chapter includes officials from 25 counties and meets monthly with topical programs. Thomas has been able to bring some of those meetings here rather than in Tupelo, where they formerly met.
Thomas has been building inspector since 2015. Before that, he worked as a service technician for Tupelo-based JESCO Construction Co.
Thomas expressed appreciation for the support he has received from the mayor and board of aldermen, as well as the city zoning board.
“While the primary goal of following codes is public safety, it also increases the value of individual properties and the town as a whole,” he said.
He added that the revision of the codes expected soon will be more up-to-date and easier for members of the public as well as contractors to work with.
“He’s one of the best hires we’ve done,” Mayor Tim Kent said. “He’s fair, consistent and works well with anybody. Eric goes above and beyond what he’s asked to do.”
Thomas has overseen implementation to various zoning improvements and, more recently, has been involved in updating the city’s building and zoning codes to make them more timely, comprehensive and user-friendly for the average person. He also continues to update training and certification concerning code innovations and changing requirements
Thomas works closely with the fire departments in risk assessment and mitigation and has served as a volunteer firefighter for both city and county the past 20 years.
He also is a certified American Red Cross first aid, CPR and AED instructor and a National Rifle Association-certified instructor for rifle and pistol as well as Mississippi enhanced concealed carry.
Unofficially, he often volunteers to serve as the city’s information technology troubleshooter.
He and his wife, Tammy, have a son, William, who is a rising junior at New Albany High School.