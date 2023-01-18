A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Here is a list of the contributions to the Gazette employees’ Sharing at Christmas program, some of which were in honor or memory of others.
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church - $500
Norma Hall - $150
Anonymous - $120
Mississippi on Wheels Car & Truck Club - $500
M.H. Swain - $100
Margaret Swain - $100
Sue Burchfield - $100
George Coleman - $200 in memory of Shelly Coleman Trent
Tameri Dunnam - $100 in memory of Randy Dunnam
Tameri Dunnam - $25 in memory of Angela Witt Spencer
Richard Hamblin - $100
Anonymous - $4,000
Salem United Methodist - $422
NA Main Street - $700
Collett Cross - $100
George Gafford - $100.00
Laura Bostwick - $150 in memory of Dr. Robin Bostwick
Anonymous - $100
Anonymous - $100 in memory of Chrystine Ketchum
Anonymous - $50 in memory of Sonny Faulkner
Anonymous - $50
Parks Baptist Church 2nd-4th Sunday School Class - $100
Parks Baptist Church Men’s Sunday School Class - $250
Robert Ladner - $100
Harvey and Linda Sewell - $100
Sarah Stephens - $100
Hugh Stephens - $250
Mary Pannell $100 in memory of Jerrell Pannell
Mrs. Richard Russell - $2,000 in memory of Dr. Richard Russell
Phyllis Stanford - $100
Parks Baptist Church Women on a Mission - $155
Union County Schools Superintendent Russell Taylor and Assistant Superintendent Windy Faulkner - $200 in honor of the Union County School Administration and District Office staff
Anne Neal - $100 in memory of Wayne Neal
Dean Burchfield - $100
Barry Hamilton - $100
Junta Club - $50
Myra Langley - $100 in memory of Curtis Langley
Phillip Henry - $25 in honor of Clyde and Regina Henry
Richard and Teresa Robbins - $500 in memory of Marshall and Shelia Robbins Ralph and Lanie Baker
Mary Pannell - $100 in honor of Tyler Tate Pannell
Jeff and Deonne Pannell - $100 in honor of Tyler Tate Pannell
Larry Murphree - $100
BNA Bank Employees - $1,025 in honor of Mike Staten, Bo Collins and Bob Spencer
Pam Nichols - $25 in honor of Sammy Nichols, Melvin Lehmann and Betty Lehmann
Grace Provence - $250
Charlie Hall Sunday School Class - $100
Mike Bennett Sunday School Class - $60
Parks Baptist Church - $500
Sale and Karen Lilly - $100
Martha Robbins - $100
United Funeral Service - $464
James Aldridge - $100
IM+PC - $1,000
Denotee Martin - $100
TOTAL $16,421
