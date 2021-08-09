On June 4, 1977 the VHS tape was released to the public. This allowed anyone with a VCR to record any television show on to the VHS tape and watch it later. Sadly, this was exactly was 3 years before the infamous 10 Cent Beer Night. Check out my June 6th column if you don’t know what 10 Cent Beer Night is.
The invention of the VHS tape was revolutionary because before the VHS, if you missed your favorite show then…sorry. You’d better hope they show a re-run. With the VHS you could now record your show, go out to eat and come back later to watch it.
As a kid, I loved going back and watching a lot of my parents VHS tapes which included home video of my brother and I, the 1995 Atlanta Brave’s World series win, 1985 Chicago Bears dominant Super Bowl win and a lot of WWF (now WWE) shows.
As I have grown, I have often wondered about how nightly news programs framed news stories at the time. Up until around the 1994 OJ Simpson trial, there wasn’t a 24-hour news cycle so the news you got was what you got. I imagine the news was much different than the madhouse it is today.
Well thanks to a lady by the name of Marion Stokes, we don’t have to imagine.
Marion Stokes was from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and she is most known for recording just about everything from 1977 until her death in 2021. She recorded local and national news programs, her favorite TV shows and even the commercials all on VHS tapes. She amassed over 40,000 tapes which was about 840,000 hours of footage.
Not only did she hoard VHS tapes, she also hoarded books and newspapers. Her son said she read about eleven newspapers a day and never threw any of them away.
Her obsession with filming everything began shortly before the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis. She became obsessed with the way stories were reported and how they changed throughout the negotiations. She didn’t believe what the news reported, and she started recording so she could have concrete evidence that the story was changing…and she never stopped.
This became a 24/7 obsession of Marion’s. She had multiple TVs and multiple VCRs to record multiple shows at once.
This was a challenging environment to live in and it put a strain on many of the relationships Marion had over the years. She had a son that lived with her and he knew from a young age that his mom had a problem but looked past it because he saw what she was doing was for the greater good. He knew she was documenting historical events as they were happening and when he ask her why she was so obsessed with recording everything on TV she responded by saying that she was just archiving it.
She would buy VHS tapes by the dozen. She’d feed a six-hour tape into the recorders late at night and would wake up early the next morning to change them. She would cut meals short at restaurants to rush home before tapes ended. Later in life, when she got too old to keep up with everything, she hired and trained a young man named Frank to run the various recording equipment.
She owned several apartments and each apartment was used as a storage facility for the tapes. She would stack them so high that they would fall over.
To acquaintances, Stokes’ extremely time-consuming and expensive passion for archiving could seem eccentric. However, Roger McDonald thinks it was heroic. McDonald is a librarian who runs the television portion of the Internet Archive, a non-profit organization dedicated to building a free internet library. Since 2000, the team has been recording national television news to a digital format in hopes of one day making it all part of a searchable archive.
What Marion Stokes did for the majority of her life sounds crazy to most people but collecting isn’t that rare. People collect baseball cards, Beanie Babies, Star Wars memorabilia, coins and many other things so what Marion did isn’t necessarily crazy to most people. However, the way she essentially put her life on hold in order to film every aspect of life for 35 years seems a bit much.
A year after Marion’s death in 2012, her son sent her tapes to the Internet Archive. They filled 4 shipping containers and are being sorted through even to this day.
In my opinion, what Marion Stokes did for the majority of her life definitely classifies her as a hero. Although she loved doing it, she sacrificed her life and her relationships in order to document everything including the Iranian hostage crisis, the Gulf War, Bill Clinton’s impeachment, 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, the election of Barack Obama and many timeless commercials for products that we all used to enjoy.
I am just old enough to remember VHS tapes and the feeling of missing a show on TV. There was no way to watch that show unless it had a re-run or happened to come out on VHS months later. It was a terrible feeling, especially the next day at school, when everyone watched the latest episode of WWF Monday Night Raw except me. We now live in the internet age where just about everything is able to be instantly accessed one way or another. We have it so good now, but we have to thank people like Marion Stokes for archiving things from the past for everyone to enjoy today. While everyone else in the world was out and about living their lives with their friends and family, Marion Stokes was making sure we could experience each and every important moment on television that we missed.
Peace.