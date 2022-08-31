Union County authorities recently arrested three men in connection with several burglary and theft cases cases and recovered thousands of dollars of stolen items, Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said this week.
Capsule summaries of each case:
—Christopher L. Griffin, 37, of Blue Mountain, was arrested Monday, Aug. 22 on theft charges after authorities recovered various stolen items at his CR 75 residence near the Tippah County line.
He also faces drug charges: he had meth on him when he was arrested, authorities said.
The recovered items, valued at about $27,000, were reported stolen from the Bel Air Golf Course on Country Club in Tupelo Friday night, Aug. 19, the sheriff said.
The merchandise included a pair of new 2022 golf carts, a Stihl backpack leaf blower and weedeater, and golf clubs.
Tupelo police have also filed charges against Griffin for burglary of a commercial building in connection with the country club thefts, the sheriff said.
—Griffin and Lamarcus O. Garrett, 32, of New Albany, face burglary charges following a break-in at the old Enron Building on CR 126 east of New Albany.
Authorities recovered thousands of dollars of property stolen in Union County, including a Rusty Wallace Matco tool box, a second tool box, a two wheeler, tire changer and a kerosene heater among other items. The items were recovered from different locations, Sheriff Edwards said.
Tupelo police have also filed charges against Garrett for burglary of a commercial building in connection with the country club thefts.
—Union authorities arrested Daniel Stout, 31, of the Blue Springs area, Thursday morning, Aug. 25, on two counts of burglary of a commercial building.
The charges came after a shed was broken into on Liberty Road off CR 107.
Some of the items have been recovered, the sheriff said Friday morning.
Currently in New Albany
