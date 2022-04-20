Three Rivers Solid Waste Management Authority is again holding two household hazardous waste collection days
These are opportunities for residents to dispose of material that otherwise cannot go into the regional landfill due to their hazardous nature. The service is free to all residents in Lee, Pontotoc, Itawamba, Monroe, Calhoun, Lafayette, and Union Counties.
The first day will be this Saturday, April 23, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the MSU Agricenter at Verona.
The second will be the following week, April 30, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena.
No commercial or agricultural waste will be accepted but a variety of other materials will be.
Included are aerosols, all-purpose cleaners, ammonia, anti-freeze, brake fluids, batteries, barbecue lighter fluid, chlorine bleach, computer/electronic waste, detergents, disinfectants, drain opener, engine fluids, fertilizers, furniture polish, gasoline, gas additives, glass cleaner, glues, herbicides, insecticides, moth balls, motor oil, oven cleaner, paints/paint thinner, pesticides, photographic chemicals, propane cylinder tanks, rodent poisons, silver polish, pool chemicals, stains, tires (25 maximum), toilet bowl cleaner, turpentine, TVs, water sealant, old appliances - (freezers, washers, dryers, air conditioners, compressors, and water heaters), florescent bulbs, metals and old prescriptions.
They will not accept sofas, roofing shingles, any other household trash, biological or infectious materials, explosives, radioactive materials or unknown substances.
The MSU Agricenter at Verona is at 5395 Highway 145 South Verona.
The Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena is at 70 FD “Buddy” East Parkway, Oxford (near Hwy. 6 and CR 406).
The event is sponsored by Three Rivers Solid Waste Management Authority, Three Rivers Planning & Development District, City of Oxford-Lafayette County, Mississippi State University Extension Service, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, Lee County and Waste Connections.