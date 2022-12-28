SHERMAN — Three people died and a child is in critical condition following a train-vehicle collision about 5:47 p.m. Monday in Sherman, officials said Tuesday morning.
Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford identified those killed in the crash as Robert “Theodore” Sheffield, 51; Sharon Sheffield, 52, and Robert Max Sheffield, 14.
All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
A 7-year-old daughter, Liz, was airlifted to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.
The daughter’s condition wasn’t available Tuesday morning, the coroner said.
The victims — a father, mother, son and the injured daughter—were all of Tuscumbia Road in Pontotoc County. The residence is about four miles from where the crash happened.
Railroad crossing lights were operational at the time of the crash, which happened on 3rd Avenue near Wild Bill’s convenience store, Sherman Police Chief Joel Spellins said Tuesday morning.
There are no crossing bars where the road intersects the two sets of tracks, according to Chief Spellins, whose department is the lead agency investigating the crash.
The conditions at the time of the crash were dark, but there was no fog or rain, the chief said.
The train, consisting of three locomotives pulling just over 100 empty cars, was westbound. The 2002 Chrysler mini-van containing the family was southbound when they collided.
The crash knocked the mini-van about 25 ft. off the tracks. It came to rest on the northwest side of the tracks, facing west.
Only the front passengers were wearing seatbelts, and only the daughter was ejected from the vehicle, Chief Spellins said.
The train came to a stop on the tracks about a quarter-mile down the tracks from the crash.
The crash remains under investigation. Chief Spellins said his department is the lead agency of several departments involved in the investigation.
The crossing was the site of a train-vehicle crash which killed a Lee County man the morning of Oct. 22, 2018 the chief said.
According to the New Albany High School social media page, Max Sheffield was a freshman there, and on the soccer team. His sister, Liz, has attended New Albany Elementary School.
Ted’s sister, Sherry Sheffield Davis, and his cousin, Hope Sheffield Pittman, have established a GoFundMe page to help pay for the family’s funeral and medical expenses.
“The families now have the expenses of three funerals and Liz's medical expenses,” the page says. “We want to raise money to ease that burden, create a college trust fund and cover any future expenses incurred for Liz's complete recovery. We never want money to be a limiting factor in her recovery.”
To view the GoFundMe, visit: https://gf.me/v/c/nggm/the-sheffields-funeral-medical-expenses
Updates on Liz will be made on her CaringBridge site linked here.
Funeral arrangements had not been announced as of the press deadline.
