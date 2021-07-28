During the thick of COVID quarantine in May of 2020 Union County Heritage Museum director, Jill Smith knew there was a need to keep the community “in the loop” of things happening at the museum. People were staying home and that meant no one was coming to the museum. So how do you keep your community engaged ... from home?
As museum director, Jill works very closely with area teachers. She and New Albany High School art teacher Lee Ann Thompson had worked together for more than 20 years on exhibits, projects and events for students, community and the museum.
Thompson was retiring from a 27 year career in the public schools as the art and journalism teacher at New Albany High School. The longtime collaborators started brainstorming ideas for how to bring the museum to the people if the people couldn’t come to the museum.
Thompson, who had already started directing social media and blogging for local company, Lawn and Pest Solutions, was very aware of how powerful social media had become in communicating with the public. Suddenly, it was a natural fit for Thompson to also direct social media for the Union County Heritage Museum.
It only took one brainstorming session for Smith and Thompson to come up with the idea of “Museum Kids”. The concept was simple, “to show the museum through the eyes of a child”. They would be completely unscripted and encouraged to look at exhibits and come up with their own interpretations.
Auditions would be held and children who were entering 2nd through the 5th grades would be eligible to become a spokesperson for the museum. Children submitted 30 second videos shot on cell phones of them describing an object in their home. The videos were texted in and 14 children became Museum Kids.
Filming took place at the UCHM with just one child at a time. Children were completely unscripted and gave delightful interpretations of exhibits, artifacts and more. In some situations, children got a “lesson” from Mrs. Jill and gave their interpretation on camera. Other times, they did their own research by looking at displays and reading the information provided there. They created videos to thank sponsors and even interviewed authors and attended book talks. Everything was very socially distanced and everyone wore masks when required.
As restrictions lifted, Museum Kids started filming in pairs and mostly continue this way today. In just over a year, the Museum Kids have published over 120 videos for the Union County Heritage Museum YouTube channel. The videos are also posted to the museum Facebook page and have greatly enlarged the museum’s circle of support.
In addition to bringing the museum to the community, Museum Kids also created ownership of the museum in a new generation. The children have become very invested in the museum and see themselves as “employees”.
On July 20, 2021 a newgroup of Museum Kids met to kick off a new year. There are 23 Museum Kids ranging in age from 8 years old to 12 years old. They are in 2nd through 5thgrades and attend New Albany, Union County, Ripley schools and some are homeschooled.
This year, the museum plans for the Museum Kids program to be an educational tool for all children. Employees and volunteers are working to create supplemental activities that pair with some of the videos. This will allow teachers to use the videos to teach their students about historical people, places, events and things.
The purpose of Museum Kids is to promote the Museum. Their families help by following the “like, share, follow” plan on Facebook. Subscribing to the museum YouTube channel helps as well as just viewing their videos. Keep up with all of the activities of the Union County Heritage Museum by following their very active Facebook page. There is always something going on at UCHM.