Lightning which struck New Albany late Thursday afternoon knocked out power briefly to about 1,000 customers, including Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County, which went to an emergency generator until power was restored, New Albany Light Gas and Water General Manager Bill Mattox said Friday afternoon.
NALG&W workers and New Albany firefighters combined to deal with the problem, and power was restored to all customers by about midnight, Mattox and New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said.
“A weather front moved through this area about 5 or 5:30 p.m., with high winds and lightning. Either the wind or a lightning strike caused a line to burn down behind the Bowling Alley on Bankhead Street.
“The energized line had power flowing through it, started arcing, and caught a power pole on fire in the area,” Mattox said.
“We had to go to the substation and de-energize the circuit to get that line isolated.
“The New Albany Fire Department then put the pole fire out, and we then changed out the pole.
“We brought power back up in about 30 minutes, and worked elsewhere in our service area until about midnight to get everyone else’s power back on,” the General Manager said.
The storm caused outages on multiple circuits in Union County as well as Hickory Flat and Blue Mountain.
NALG&W serves over 11,200 customers across Union, Benton, Marshall and Tippah counties.
Friday afternoon, Chief Mark Whiteside outlined the Fire Department’s role in dealing with the situation.
“Thursday evening just before 5:30, just as the rain was hitting our area, the New Albany Fire Department was dispatched to the area of the bowling center on Bankhead with reports of smoke and fire.
“Code Enforcement Officer Joey Watson and myself were at the building where Dollar General is located and noticed the power rapidly going on and off, so we were both next door to the bowling center,” Chief Whiteside said.
When the two men walked out of the building they noticed pretty heavy smoke coming from the area, and from the front parking lot they could see fire in what appeared to be the rear of the building.
“We went around the side and found the fire was actually coming from the ground and power pole, and the wire was still live and arcing extremely high on the pole.
“Crews feared the pole could fall and pull more lines down so they isolated and protected the area, requested LG&W as quickly as they could respond, and spoke with Bill Mattox and crews on the phone about the scene,” the chief said.
Crews went to the substation and isolated the circuit and fire crews finished extinguishing the fire.
"It looked a lot worse than it was, and when we first arrived we thought the rear of the building may have been on fire due to the amount of smoke and visible fire from our viewpoint.
“Luckily, that was not the case, and with the electricity still active, the arcing, and exact location of the downed line, we kept a good distance until it was safe for firefighters to extinguish the fire,” Chief Whiteside said.
“We were on scene about 40 minutes, and while there we were also dispatched to Hillcrest Baptist Church for an alarm. We split the crews and took care of business as usual. It was a pretty busy day for fire crews, and the call we were dispatched to was a little out of the ordinary,” he concluded.
