The annual delinquent land tax sale will be held by Union County next Monday, Aug. 29.
Anyone who is delinquent in paying property taxes and wants to avoid having the property sold must take care of the payment no later than Friday and, preferably, sooner.
The sale is done by computer, which makes it more efficient, fairer to prospective bidders, and as a side benefit increases income to the county.
Because the sale is online, prospective bidders must be pre-approved and this now has to be done through the website. Registering with the site does not mean one is required to bid.
Tax payments were due Feb. 1, although property can still be redeemed by paying penalties and interest. Property owners actually have two more years to essentially buy back their property before it is gone for good.
A list of parcels with delinquent amounts due, as well as what is owed the county, appeared earlier in the Gazette. An updated list appears in this issue although it is shorter because some owners have paid their due taxes.
The auction will begin on Monday, Aug. 29, at 8:30 a.m. and will continue each subsequent day until all parcels have been offered for sale. The sale has taken about a day and a half in the past.
The website allows bidders to make conditional bids and set limits so they don’t necessarily have to closely follow the sale process.
Union County Tax Assessor-Collector Tameri Dunnam encourages anyone with questions to call the GovEase support line at 769-208-5050, or call her office at 662-534-1973 concerning the sale itself. She also highly recommends viewing the tutorials on the website.
