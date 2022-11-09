Falling back to Standard Time early Sunday morning remains a good reminder to check your smoke alarms and change batteries each year.
“There were 84 fire deaths in 2021,” Chaney said. “In 41 of those fires, there were no working smoke alarms in the home. That’s 48 percent. I believe many of those lives could have been saved if only alarms had been in place. If you need an alarm and can’t afford one, please call your local fire department.”
Remember to:
· Test smoke alarms at least once a month using the test button.
· Make sure everyone in the home understands the sound of the smoke alarm and knows how to respond.
· Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.
· Replace the smoke alarm immediately if it doesn’t respond properly when tested.
· Smoke alarms should be placed in every sleeping area and common hallways and on every level of the home.
· Should a fire break out in the home, have an emergency evacuation plan for the family to follow and have a designated meeting place for all family members.
· Once everyone is outside the burning home, call 911 and don’t go back inside the home under any circumstances.
