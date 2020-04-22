Timmy David 'G-Man' Gann
UNION/PONTOTOC COUNTIES - Timmy David "G-Man" Gann, 54, a resident of the Thaxton Community, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany.
Graveside services for Mr. Gann were at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Shady Grove Cemetery near Ecru. Arrangements were provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mr. Gann was born Aug. 11, 1965 in New Albany, the son of Annogene Moffit and the late Troy Gann. He attended North Pontotoc High School and served as a framer for Carnes Frames Inc. before his illness.
A Christian, Timmy will be remembered for his love of wood burning, welding and carpentry work . Affectionately known as "G-Man," he lived a humble and blessed life and his memory will be cherished by those who knew him.
He is survived by his wife and soulmate of 28 years, Marianne Gann of Thaxton, two daughters, Angelique Aline of New Albany and Mattie Anna of Hattiesburg, one granddaughter, Alicen Rea of New Albany, one Goddaughter, Nikki Morris of Pontotoc, one sister, Michelle Gann and one neiece, Alyana, both of Tenn.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Gene Gann, a nephew, Rodney Gann, grandparents, Loyd and Lena Gann and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Gann family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.