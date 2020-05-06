Timothy Cutlip

Timothy Alan Cutlip
BLUE SPRINGS -- Timothy Alan Cutlip, 56, passed away suddenly April 25, 2020. Graveside services were 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Weir Cemetery with Rev. Will Rambo officiating.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Jerri Cutlip of Blue Springs; son, Matthew Cutlip of Blue Springs; mother, Carole Sanders of Blue Springs; brother, Chris Cutlip of Blue Springs; sisters, Teresa Cutlip of Ravenna, Ohio and Tami Cutlip of Thompson's Station, Tenn.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Cutlip; and stepfather, David "Debo" Sanders.
He was a truck driver for the last 15 years and mostly recently worked for Gulf Relay.
Tim had a love for the outdoors, took great pride in his garden and loved sharing his vegetables. He had a heart of gold and always felt compelled to help others, both humans and animals. But above all, he loved his family dearly.