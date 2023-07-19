Winners in the Baby Miss Union County Fair Pageant were third place, Molly Kathryn Cornelius, daughter of Megan Cornelius and Jason Holloway; second place, Dayleigh Grace Bogue, daughter of Hunter and Amber Bogue; first place, Izzie Blayke Crocker, daughter of Reagan Coffey and Chevy Crocker; and Baby Miss Union County Fair Magnolia Rhea Gordon, daughter of Jonnathan and Mallory Gordon.
Winners in the Baby Miss Union County Fair Pageant were third place, Molly Kathryn Cornelius, daughter of Megan Cornelius and Jason Holloway; second place, Dayleigh Grace Bogue, daughter of Hunter and Amber Bogue; first place, Izzie Blayke Crocker, daughter of Reagan Coffey and Chevy Crocker; and Baby Miss Union County Fair Magnolia Rhea Gordon, daughter of Jonnathan and Mallory Gordon.
Winners in the Toddler Miss Union County Fair Pageant were third place, Aella Faye Hood, daughter of Makel and Trevor Hood; second place, Cari Etta Pickens, daughter of Jeran and Amber Pickens; first place, Emmerie Rayne Driver, daughter of Sharonda Williamson; and Toddler Miss Union County Fair Georgia Raeann Young, daughter of Michael and Marty Brooke Young.
The Tiny Miss Union County Fair Pageant was held during the fair this past Tuesday night.
The pageant was only open to Union County residents and included three categories: Infant Miss Union County for infants up to 11 months old, Baby Miss Union County Fair for babies one year old; and Toddler Miss Union County Fair for two-year-olds.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...In Mississippi, Marshall, Lafayette, Yalobusha and
Calhoun Counties. In Tennessee, Fayette County.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&