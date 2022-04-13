The Tippah County Development Foundation, with the support of the Ripley Main Street Association, is taking the next major step toward the development of an extension of the Tanglefoot Trail.
On Tuesday, March 22, Chris Lewellen, executive director of TCDF, and Elizabeth Behm, director of RMSA, announced at a gathering in the Paschal Student Center at Blue Mountain College that TCDF has recently signed a contract for professional services related to the preparation of a U.S. Department of Transportation RAISE Grant application. If awarded, this grant would fund the next phase of trail development, a Preliminary Engineering Report.
Lewellen and Behm thanked the Ripley Board of Aldermen, Tippah County Board of Supervisors and Peoples Bank of Ripley for providing the necessary funding for the preparation of the grant application and their forward-thinking support of the project. They also expressed appreciation to Pioneer Lines, the owner of the railroad, for continuing to partner on the initiative.
The proposed extension would be, at least in part and perhaps in its entirety, a “rail with trail” and run adjacent to the rail line and Highway 15 from downtown New Albany approximately 20 miles north to downtown Ripley. It would pass through the Town of Blue Mountain, home of Blue Mountain College.
College President Dr. Barbara McMillin, a member of the TCDF Board of Directors, said, “This trail could be a new economic driver for our county and provide outstanding recreational and wellness opportunities for our students, visitors and area citizens alike. We are fully committed to helping this project become a reality.”
Neel-Schaffer, Inc., with the assistance of Local Impact Analytics, will conduct the necessary research and prepare the required paperwork to submit to the 2022 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Transportation Discretionary Grant Program.
The official amount of the grant request will be determined during the application development process, but the minimum request allowed under the program is $1 million. If successful, the grant would provide planning funds to create a Preliminary Engineering Report, which would include a topographic and boundary survey, geotechnical report, 30% schematic design plans, environmental and National Environmental Policy Act
(NEPA) requirements, preliminary permitting (railroad and MS Department of Transportation), and an updated Opinion of Probable Cost.
The report will serve as a critical step in acquiring future funds for construction. It will identify and vet all associated property—as well as environmental and permitting requirements and associated costs—all of which are important factors in submitting future requests through RAISE or other applicable grants and funding programs.
The application for funding assistance will be developed using the criteria established in the Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Infrastructure Investments under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was issued in January 2022. The deadline for the application is April 14, 2022.
The Tanglefoot extension trail project would effectively address RAISE funding criteria such as environmental sustainability, improved mobility and connectivity, and partnership and collaboration. The Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area assisted with the initial phase of the extension project, funding a recently released report entitled, “Preliminary Feasibility Study: Tanglefoot Trail Rails-with-Trails Northerly Extension.”