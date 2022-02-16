The Tippah County Development Foundation and Ripley Main Street Association are studying the feasibility of extending the Tanglefoot Trail from New Albany north to Ripley and possibly slightly beyond. This would add about 20 miles to the approximately 44-mile-long present trail.
A preliminary feasibility study was presented this past week to help determine whether a more detailed study is warranted.
If implemented, this would be a part of the Rails-with-Trails program rather than Rails-to-Trails because of the active Pioneer Railroad line still in use. According to the most recent guide publication found (2013 data) there were 161 rails with trails projects in 41 states. Larger rail lines have opposed the idea for risk and liability reasons but smaller private companies have been more agreeable.
The proposed trail would probably be a 10-foot-wide paved path for the most part, compatible with the present trail. It would mostly run beside the present Pioneer tracks, between them and Hwy. 15. A 100-foot right-of-way is proposed for the southern half of the extension, reduced to 80 for the north half. Nine aerial crossings would be needed over creeks and ditches, including the Little Tallahatchie River. The aerial crossings distance would be 1,330 feet.
Philip Walker of The Walker Collaborative and Russ Bryan with Neel-Schaffer presented the preliminary study.
They told the group the current Tanglefoot Trail is actually 43.6 miles long and cost $13.15 million, an average of $301,695 per mile. The preliminary estimate for the proposed 20 miles is higher, at $26.6 million or $1.33 million per mile. Part of the higher cost is because all the construction would have to be new, while Tanglefoot had the advantage of a prepared rail bed already.
Three Rivers Planning and Development District Director Randy Kelley, whose organization helped establish Tanglefood and continue operation, said that the group needed to be aware that maintenance costs probably would be higher than they expect. He said Tanglefoot counties have a quarter-mill levy for the trail maintenance, and that is not enough. The preliminary report said current Tanglefoot maintenance is $290,000 or $6,590 per mile but Kelley indicated the actual figure is considerably lower. The study presented to the group estimated $130,000 in annual maintenance costs for the New Albany to Ripley section.
The layout of the new section would be similar to the present trail with what they referred to as trailheads at Blue Mountain and Ripley with one possibly in the Cotton Plant area. The term way station is used for similar stops on Tanglefoot but the new section would have information kiosks, public restrooms, parking, seating, lighting, interpretive way signs and water fountains, similar to the present trail.
The engineering representatives said a detailed study will cost $1.13 million, about five percent of the estimated construction costs. That would include a drone-flown LIDAR topographical survey, earth analysis, overall design, environmental study and necessary permitting through the rail line and Mississippi Department of Transportation.
Several potential sources of federal and state funding were listed, some that would pay up to 100 percent.
The meeting ended without a specific plan but next steps were expected to include consensus building with city, county, state and federal officials. So far, it is not clear whether help or cooperation with the Tanglefoot Trail Commission has been sought.
The group will have to agree to the detailed preliminary engineering report, secure construction funding, agree to actual trail operational plans and determine the various economic benefits.
The preliminary study was done by The Walker Collaborative and Neel-Schaffer Engineers and funded by the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area.
To download the Rails-with-Trails guide, go to https://railroads.dot.gov/sites/fra.dot.gov/files/2020-04/RWT_Report_Final_031620_0.pdf