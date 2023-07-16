The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain is banned in public schools due to coarse language and racial issues. Huck’s rebellious character is a recurring issue, as well. However, the themes of this book are quite wholesome as they revolve around the different ideas of freedom and moral development.
Because this book is banned in public schools, I read this novel in my American Literature II class at Blue Mountain Christian University. I was shocked at the amount of students in the class who said they read the prequel, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, because I never did.
When Mark Twain wrote The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, he based the character, Huckleberry Finn, on his childhood friend who had a poor, drunken father. The setting is Missouri in the 1830s or 1840s and plays a crucial part in the flow of the novel.
Throughout this novel, Huck is plagued with figuring out, at a young age, the difference between right and wrong and how to make decisions for himself.
Huck is friends with troublemaker Tom Sawyer, who wants to make a gang of highway robbers to terrorize the local roadways and travelers and kidnap their women. Tom is a leading force in Huck’s rebellious behavior, even when Huck knows Tom is full of lies.
Huck is unofficially adopted by the Widow Douglas, but her way of life is not something Huck wants to be a part of.
Huck’s father, Pap, gets custody of Huck again and Huck eventually finds an empty canoe and plans his escape from his father, faking his own death. Huck finds Jim, a runaway slave, and learns he was going to be sold to a slave trader. Huck is plagued with a decision: do the “right” thing and turn Jim in, or keep Jim’s secret safe so he can live as a free man.
While on their search for a free state, Huck actually questions the morality of helping a slave escape. Even with his doubts, Huck protects Jim from a group of men looking for runaway slaves by lying and telling the men his sickly father is on the raft.
Through a series of events with a duo of conmen, Jim gets sold and is being held at the Phelps farm, who are family of Tom Sawyer. Huck finds Tom and explains the situation, which leads to Tom being excited for adventure as he agrees to help free Jim.
Through all of this trouble to set Jim free, it comes to light that Jim is actually a free man because Miss Watson stated in her will that Jim was to be set free when she died.
This banned novel has amazing thematic elements and lessons to learn. Of course, the language is not suitable for everyone, but the racial issues lead to a great plot of a young boy who escapes his abusive father, who then tries to help a slave escape to a free state.
Even though Huck knows his actions are highly frowned upon and could get him and Jim into serious trouble, he grows close with Jim and protects him to the best of his ability. Huckleberry Finn’s character has great moral development and really grows while he adventures with Jim. Eventually, Huck is free from his drunken father and Jim is free from slavery.
Throughout my life, I have always stood by showing everyone love, no matter their race, religion or creed. It is a person’s character that truly counts. As a Christian, I know we are all created in God’s image and He loves us all.
I loved Huck’s acceptance of Jim, especially because he grew up around people who believed slavery was right. Huck even admits that in the back of his mind he should be siding with the slave owners and turn Jim in, but he sides with Jim and the freedom he needs.
Huck’s character gives hope that even when you grow up around others who support racist ideas, you are allowed to make your own decision about those ideas and learn right from wrong.
Many people believe that this book should not be banned, and I agree. For those who do not like the coarse language, Twain scholar Alan Gribben has published a version that replaces slurs, even though it is surrounded by controversy, as well. Many people do not agree with meddling with Twain’s original work of this classic American novel. But, that’s an opinion for another day.
