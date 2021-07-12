There were eight athletes that were named to the Clarion Ledger's All-State teams for 2021. One athlete, Caroline King, made all-state in two sports.
Top Shots - Players named to Clarion Ledger All-State
Dennis Clayton
Sports Editor
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
-
82°
Partly Cloudy
-
Oxford, MS (38655)
Today
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Tonight
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 12, 2021 @ 4:19 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Latest Posts
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.