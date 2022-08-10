A new professional repertory theatre company has been formed in Corinth and they will bring a production of a popular Neil Simon comedy to New Albany as one of their first touring efforts next week.
The Mississippi Repertory Theatre will present “Barefoot in the Park” at the Cine’s Theatre Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m.
The romantic comedy is about a young couple moving to New York and dealing with the problems of apartment living, eccentric neighbors and adjusting to big-city life in general.
The original play opened in 1963 starring Robert Redford and Elizabeth Ashley and made into a film three years later with Redford and Jane Fonda.
The play was nominated for four Tony Awards, winning one, and was Simon’s longest-running hit.
The MRT performances in Corinth received praise from others involved in theatre as well as critics and the public.
Mississippi Repertory Theatre has been slow in building the past year and a half, due in part to the obstacles presented by the Covid pandemic. They do have a paid company, however, and have performed at the renovated historic Coliseum Theatre in downtown Corinth.
They are planning a full bill of upcoming shows and continue to audition new members.
Corinth has also had a community theatre group, Corinth Theatre-Arts, which has been active for about half a century.
Tickets for the New Albany performance will cost $15 each and reservations are available by going to the civic center website, www.magnoliaciviccenter.com.
More information about Mississippi Repertory Theatre can be found by calling the Corinth Area Arts Council at 662-664-5678 or going to the theatre group’s website at msrep.org
