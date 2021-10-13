This past week the Town of Myrtle honored two beloved community members by naming a street after them.
Mayor Micheal Canerdy officially proclaimed that a section of Willow Lane will be known as Harris Way in honor of the late Charlie Harris and his wife, Mary Ree. The section is the part of County Road 515 inside the town limits and ending at Hwy. 178 West.
Harris, who died in 2014, was a retired educator having served some 40 years as a teacher and administrator. He started his teaching career at Woodland and retired at Myrtle. Harris served as alderman, vice-mayor, fire chief in Myrtle and also served as Union County Fire Coordinator.
Miss Ree, as she was known, died in 2020. She was the long-time cafeteria manager at Myrtle Attendance Center.
In addition to teaching agriculture, shop and hunter’s education, Harris was a Little League coach, assisted by Miss Ree, assisted the town water manager and was even a rural mail carrier.
Miss Ree kept the score books, lined the field and even ran concessions at games.
She also often cooked for the volunteer firefighters and for fundraisers, and was known to always be ready to feed hungry neighborhood children.
The honor was suggested by Fire Chief Clay Morman, who submitted a letter to the board of aldermen citing the many contributions the Harrises had made to the community. He read that at Friday's ceremony.
In addition to comments by Morman and Mayor Canerdy, one of the Harrises’ sons, George, and Sen. Kathy Chism, who was a neighbor, also spoke. Pastor Eugene Stockstill offered a prayer.
Also present for the ceremony were the Harrises’s other sons, Ted and Ben.