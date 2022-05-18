The Town of Myrtle will host a farmers’ market every Saturday from June 4 though Aug. 27 in the Myrtle City park.

Hours will be from 7:30 to 10 a.m. and there is no fee, although participants need to register. All growers and vendors are welcome.

The market is sponsored by the Vicki M. Smith Foundation, Greater Myrtle Business Association and the Town of Myrtle.

To register or for more information, call 662-266-9909 or email to dyymyrtle@gmail.com.

