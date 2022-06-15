The Town of Myrtle will have an unveiling of the new Greetings to Myrtle mural Friday, June 17, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The mural by local artist Katie Sappington is at Deck Your Yard and More and is one of several projects the town beautification committee is undertaking.

Refreshments and door prizes will be given and new Mississippi-made items will be on display including candles, jewelry, pillows and T-shirts.

The business is at 1751 Hwy. 178 West, near the Myrtle I-22 exit.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

