The Town of Myrtle formally unveiled a new welcome mural Friday, the first of three commissioned by the Greater Myrtle Sustainability Fund.
The purpose of this mural project is “to offer a warm welcome to visitors and city goers alike, to highlight the beginnings of the city’s rich history, as well as showcase the future of Myrtle and the importance of love and unity with emphasis on the youth within this diverse community through public art.”
The sustainability fund is used for a variety of community beautification and improvement projects including a communal garden.
Featured on the “Deck Your Yard and More” storefront located at 1751 Highway 178 West, this mural will greet anyone entering Myrtle from I-22.
“I’m very excited about the murals Katie Sappington is painting,” Myrtle Mayor Micheal Canerdy said. “This public art will benefit Myrtle residents and visitors alike. The Greetings from Myrtle sign at 178 and Harris Way is bright and welcoming while the designs for the building on Bankhead celebrate Myrtle’s past and future.”
“I’m grateful to the artists, Mr. Michael Hale, the Myrtle Sustainability Committee, and everyone else involved in making this ambitious project a reality,” Canerdy said.
Similar to the “Greetings From” murals featured in small towns and big cities throughout the United States, this mural is a postcard-inspired stylized sunrise featuring the natural topography of the region, artist Katie Sappington said. “The bold, bright, and welcoming design pulls the viewer’s attention while simultaneously putting Myrtle, Miss. on the map,” she said.
The second planned mural, the “Future of Myrtle” mural, takes its inspiration from the vastly diverse community of Myrtle, she said.
“It embraces the changing demographics that make Myrtle a unique and culturally diverse place to live,” Sappington said. “The mural showcases children of varying ethnicities in front of a colorful sunrise. The emphasis of this mural is focused on the children of the community and the integral role they play in the future of Myrtle.”
The children have multicolored hearts to emphasize the importance of love, respect, and unity for all members of the Myrtle community. Painted on the east wall, this mural will be showcased each morning by the natural sunrise.
Mural number three is inspired by a photograph of downtown Myrtle, circa 1930s. “Sunset Over Myrtle” highlights the original downtown Myrtle and is an old black and white rendition of the city behind a colorful backdrop of the sky at sunset.
“Sunset Over Myrtle” shares to city-goers a small glimpse of Myrtle during The Great Depression and helps highlight the rich history that has influenced the development of the city of Myrtle through the years, Sappington said.
“Sunset Over Myrtle” applies an Expressionistic approach to color using a painterly style. It features a wide array of colors set off by the strong contrast of the original black and white photo, supplied by the Myrtle Library, of a bustling downtown Myrtle on Bankhead Street, she continued.
Painted on the west wall this mural will be showcased each evening by the natural sunset.
The second and third mural are being painted on the last standing historic building at 2063 Bankhead Street and is just minutes from Myrtle Attendance Center.
The second and third mural unveilings will come in the next few months.
Katie Sappington is the owner and artist of Due Moon Creations. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/duemooncreations or www.instagram.com/duemooncreations