Furthering Toyota’s commitment to give back its local communities, Toyota Mississippi (TMMMS) is donating 12 trial Corollas to community partners as a launch to this year’s Manufacturing Month, and will resume public plant tours in addition to its newly interactive experience center tours.
“These partnership are integral to our plant and our region as a key component of workforce readiness and building a strong pipeline of talent,” said Tiffannie Hedin, Toyota Mississippi corporate communications manger. “We’re so excited to donate a dozen vehicles to such a large group of our key partners and welcome the public through our doors to see just how we manufacture the world’s best-selling car.”
And the festivities won’t stop there. The Blue Springs plant has plans to celebrate all month long. Every Thursday throughout October, guests are invited to experience Toyota’s world-reknown manufacturing with special events and evening tours.
October Manufacturing Month celebrations include:
- Special evening tours and gift giveaways—every Thursday night in October
- Team member appreciation day: 10/13
- Toyota Touch-a-Truck activity: 10/27
Toyota Mississippi is much more than just the home of the Corolla. The facility offers a unique learning experience that allows community partners to explore STEM education and works to develop Mississippi’s next generation of innovators.
Car recipients included New Albany School of Career & Technical Education, Senatobia-Tate County Career Technical Center, Walthall County Career & Tech Center, Calhoun County Career & Tech Center, Amory Fire Department, Richmond Fire Department, Alpine Fire Department, Lee County Fire Department, Choctaw County School District, Aberdeen High School and Lee County Career & Tech Center
The Toyota Mississippi Experience Center hours are:
- Tuesday to Thursday—8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Tours offered daily—9 a.m. & 12 p.m.
To book your tour today, go to www.TourToyota.com/MS
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 43 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With the more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, more than a quarter of the company’s 2021 North American sales were electrified.
Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.
