Randy Kelley
By Dr. Charles Garrett
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a series telling the story of how people in Union, Pontotoc and Lee counties were able to bring Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi to our area. Dr. Charles Garrett was hired as senior consultant to the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund created by the auto company and involved in its formation and early operation.
Acquiring an automotive manufacturing company was a very complex and competitive endeavor. The PUL Alliance Megasite would compete with more than 25 cities. To win, a site must meet some important infrastructure requirements. These included suitable rail access as well as access to an interstate or four-lane highway, the ability to get water and sewer to the site and an acceptable soil analysis. Thus, the alliance needed to choose the best possible site for development.
The PUL Alliance Board asked the Tennessee Valley Authority to help identify the best potential sites, for automobile manufacturing, that were financially feasible. Three possible sites were identified in the three-county area. TVA provided an analysis of each site including its advantages, disadvantages, and preliminary valuation. After digesting a tremendous amount of information, they made their selection through a blind vote, not knowing for sure which site was in which county as they were identified as A, B, and C.
They chose the site located in Blue Springs.
Cynically, I thought there might be some political pressure from mayors and supervisors to try to vote for the site in their area. In that regard I was absolutely wrong. I came to understand just how important the, “a third, a third, a third” mantra was. Everyone knew that regardless of which site was selected, they would benefit equally. Said Kelley, “Early on, the integrity of the whole organization was that they would all put up one-third of the costs when local dollars were required and they would all share equally, one-third, one-third, one-third in all revenues. They all had an equal share of the exposure and the revenues.” So, from a financial standpoint, it did not matter in which county the Megasite was located.
The PUL Board asked David Rumbarger, President and CEO of the Community Development Foundation in Tupelo to serve as the one, single point of contact for the project. It could have been very confusing for interested parties to know whom to call if there were several voices involved. Added Kelley, “David knew what we were doing, and what our roles were; He would be the marketing side and we were the in the ditch people.” “Designating one single point of contact was one of the smartest things for success we did,” added Kelley.
After site selection, “We needed a tremendous amount of engineering work to be able to get designated by TVA as a Megasite,” said Kelley. That would be very expensive. Kelley and his staff contacted Bill Renick, past Three Rivers staff member and then Chief of Staff to Gov. Ronnie Musgrove. Musgrove provided a quarter million dollars from discretionary funds via a grant available to the state to do the soil, engineering and layout costs. “If it weren’t for Gov. Musgrove, we wouldn’t have gotten the money,” said Kelley. “Without that quarter million dollars, we don’t get out of the batter’s box.”
Following a request for proposals, Kelley and Rumbarger recommended the engineering firms of Cook, Coggin and Wagoneer Consulting to the PUL Board for approval. Location Advisory Services Inc. was selected as the site consultant as they had expertise in preparations specific to automotive plants. Those steps accomplished, TVA began marketing the site on a national and even international level while continuing to assist in engineering and many other ways.
The Community Development Foundation and Three Rivers PDD worked extremely well together. Any minor disagreements they may have had were easily handled by Kelley and Rumbarger before they went to the PUL Board. Additionally, local governments and separate agencies worked very well together. The TEAM approach was integral to both the day to day and long-term success of the Wellspring Project.
Everyone pitched in. At one point, a company indicated they wouldn’t even talk to officials unless the site was located on an interstate. Others had similar inclinations. Sen. Cochran and Cong. Wicker led the charge to designate Highway 78 as Interstate 22, again a requirement for most major automotive manufacturers.
The Mississippi Development Authority recruited manufacturers and advertised multiple sites in Mississippi. They did not choose one Mississippi site over another. Later, after the Toyota announcement, they helped develop the legislation for the Toyota incentive package and the memorandum of understanding between state and local officials and Toyota.
Tom Robinson of Robinson and Associates helped produce the video and marketing materials for the site. Additionally, they suggested names for the site eventually settling on Wellsprings. The PUL Board approved the name and it became their registered trademark. Wellsprings means a continuing flow of water and was adapted as a “continuing flow of productivity” in this context for the Megasite. So, this effort became the Wellsprings Project.
A good labor study was an absolute necessity. Most automotive manufacturers are located close to major metropolitan centers offering a large labor force. Said Kelley, “We had to prove that we had the availability of labor.” The study cost in excess of $100,000. The purpose was to document a viable labor force within a 30-, 40-, and 50-mile radius.
The Pathfinders conducted the labor study, a very critical document. David Rumbarger knew they had done labor evaluation work for Toyota in the past and had credibility. However, this study was a little different. Usually, labor studies are done in a circular manner around a plant site assessing a potential labor force. “Our study took an approach along highways 15, 78 and various other rural highways. It was a bit different in that it created an oval pattern rather than circular, said Rumbarger.
At one point, Rumbarger and Kelley were meeting with the HR people from Toyota who seemed quizzical about the labor study. Rumbarger waved the study in front of them and said something like, we believe so much in this that if y’all don’t believe in our labor study, we are prepared to give you $100,000 to go do your own. Quite a statement.
Toyota was convinced. Said Kelley, “That sold it rock-solid. They believed every dime of it after that. David was in the right place; he was a tremendous marketer.” Said Rumbarger, “It was just a challenge to see if we really believed in it. As they left the meeting Kelley asked where they would have gotten the money for another labor study. Rumbarger said with a friendly jab that he was in charge of marketing, finance was Kelley’s problem. They both enjoyed a good laugh and laugh about the exchange even today.
At this point, Three Rivers needed some cash to handle day-to-day expenses for the project. Again, a team of people stepped up. The following entities pledged $5,000 a year for day-to-day costs: Pontotoc, Union and Lee County supervisors, Pontotoc, New Albany and Tupelo mayors and boards of aldermen, CDF Lee, UCDA Union, POC and Three Rivers, Pontotoc. That came to $15,000 per county totaling $45,000 yearly for operating money. Like always, that divided into one-third, one-third, oneo-third per county.
Acquisition of Land for the Megasite
So, here’s the challenge. In 2003, the PUL Alliance Board needed to acquire options for 1,500 acres from 22 landowners at no cost for three years while they pursued a Megasite project and major automotive manufacturer. Stated another way, they were going to ask landowners to give them a three-year option for their land for free. Clearly, this was no easy task!
John Byers and Randy Kelley visited every parcel of land. With PUL Board approval, they offered the following:
1. No upfront money for a three-year option to purchase the property.
1. The price per acre would be the same for each of the 1,500 acres.
2. The price would be three times the appraised value.
3. They would pay replacement price for improvements such as home, barn, fencing etc.
4. One appraiser from each of the three counties was utilized. The landowner could choose from the three. Barney Hodges represented Union County.
Fortunately, the landowners were civic-minded. Said Kelley, “The landowners were very fair. They knew we needed the jobs. They saw the vision. We were very fair with them.” Kelley and Byers approached each owner with sensitivity and an empathic understanding of each owner’s circumstances. “Some of the land had been in their family for a century or more,” said Kelley. They acquired the options one at a time, thus the payoff three years later would also come due one at a time. Two of the 1,500 acres were acquired by eminent domain, one abandoned, the other by family preference. One family was granted life estate.
