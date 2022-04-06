Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Mississippi and the Northeast Mississippi Coalition Against COVID-19 (Coalition) are teaming up to serve communities in northeast Mississippi with a new initiative aimed at improving education, outreach and access to health care – including COVID-19 vaccines.
The Coalition will use Toyota’s $165,000 investment to purchase two Sienna vans to serve as mobile health units, launch a community health campaign and establish an administrative office to provide services in underserved communities.
“Mobility is more than moving people from point A to point B. It’s also about bringing critical services to those in need and connecting people with resources,” said Toyota Mississippi President David Fernandes.
“Together with the Coalition, we are bringing critical vaccine information and health care services into communities where they are needed most in north Mississippi.”
Collaborating to Support Local Health Care Needs
Building on its strong relationship, TMMMS and the Coalition developed a strategic plan to complement the organization’s mission of reducing health disparities and improving access to quality medical care through community outreach and health promotions.
Dr. Vernon Rayford is spearheading the Coalition’s efforts and said mobile health units are central to the organization’s effectiveness.
“We are grateful for the generosity of Toyota in support of our efforts to protect our community from COVID-19, improve the health of our community members and to reach those who are vulnerable regardless of location,” said Rayford. “We hope these mobile units bring visibility to the Coalition and all of our partners.”
The Coalition will unite medical professionals and combine expertise, time and advocacy to improve health services through education, community events and advocacy. In addition to improving vaccine access, the Coalition will also focus on initiatives to address food insecurity, preventative care and mental health awareness.
Given the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the difficulties disadvantaged communities face when accessing health resources, Toyota and the Coalition are both committed to driving awareness, education and access to COVID-19 vaccinations and medical care.
Mobile health units will begin service April 1, 2022. For more information about the Coalition’s services or to schedule an appointment, visit www.northeastmississippicoalition.org.
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next‐generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 43 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.
With the more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, more than a quarter of the company’s 2021 North American sales were electrified.
Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.