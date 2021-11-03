In an effort to recruit and retain top talent, increase competitiveness and better serve customers, Toyota today announced it will introduce a new direct-hire program for production team members at its Blue Springs, Mississippi plant.
Toyota Mississippi is changing its employment structure to a direct-hire process known as “TRACK”. Approximately 300 team members currently employed through Resource Mfg. will be offered a direct Toyota position, starting in January 2022. The direct-hire model also includes all future production team members.
“Our team members are at the heart of everything we do,” said David Fernandes, TMMMS president. “As we prepare for the future of manufacturing, it is essential to create a more inclusive work environment to recruit and retain innovative and creative team members as we transition from an automaker to a mobility company.”
TMMMS is among other Toyota plants across the U.S. to implement this change. “We are committed to exceeding customers’ expectations and building the best vehicles. We are confident this staffing decision will help us achieve those goals,” says Fernandes.
TMMMS is actively recruiting to fill approximately 100 team member positions. Those interested in joining Toyota’s production workforce should apply online at www.toyotamanufacturingjobs.com
