The first model made by the Toyota company, said to be a failure because it was too underpowered to make it up and down hills in San Francisco. The vehicles obviously improved considerably over the years.
The first model made by the Toyota company, said to be a failure because it was too underpowered to make it up and down hills in San Francisco. The vehicles obviously improved considerably over the years.
Toyota Mississippi celebrated the grand opening of its 15,000-square-foot workforce training and experience center this past week attended by officials from the three PUL Alliance counties that helped bring the manufacturer here.
Adjacent to the Blue Springs manufacturing facility, the state-of-the-art center was built in partnership with Mississippi Development Authority, and is an interactive museum providing guests the opportunity to be immersed in the world of Toyota manufacturing through innovative content, multimedia, and engaging simulations.
“The Toyota Mississippi Experience Center tells the Toyota story in a unique and energetic way,” said David Fernandes, president of Toyota Mississippi. “Our goal is to showcase Toyota’s culture, what goes into producing America’s best-selling vehicles, and the many high-growth career opportunities in advanced manufacturing.”
From a motion timeline highlighting Toyota’s rich 125-year history, to simulators and collaborative robots, the experience center is designed to engage and educate visitors of all ages. Video kiosks feature Toyota employees sharing about their diverse backgrounds and careers at Toyota; and, in the center of the gallery guests can experience a one-of-a-kind projection light show featuring the Mississippi-built Toyota Corolla.
Toyota Mississippi also announced a $75,000 donation to Girl Scouts Heart of the South supporting a Mobile STEAM Lab capable of reaching 2,000 students annually. This investment further demonstrates Toyota’s commitment to increasing access to education and workforce development programs in north Mississippi.
Toyota Mississippi Experience Center is now open to the public Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Tram tours of the manufacturing plant will begin later this year. Visit TourToyota.com/Mississippi for up-to-date opening and tour information.
The Toyota Mississippi Experience Center is at1160 Magnolia Way. Call 1-662-317-3002 for information.
This is Toyota’s fourth experience center in the U.S., with other locations in Princeton, Ind.; Georgetown, Ky.; and San Antonio, Texas.