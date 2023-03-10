A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
McCammon
NEW ALBANY —Tindall James McCammon, 51, of New Albany has been charged with several drug offenses following a traffic stop Tuesday night, March 7, by Union authorities, according to booking records.
McCammon is charged with one count of possession of a Schedule 1 or II controlled substance, believed to be crystal meth, from 1/10 gram to 2 grams or 2-10 dosage units.
He’s also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia, none or expired motor vehicle tag, and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Authorities received information that McCammon may have some items stolen from a storage unit in Etta. Those items were originally believed taken by Kenneth Bogue.
A search of McCammon’s residence on CR 50 Wednesday night turned up several of the stolen items, the sheriff said.
The search also turned up more of what is believed to be crystal meth, and the sheriff said that drug trafficking charges will be filed due to the quantity of crystal meth found at the residence.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week.
Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning.
lynn.west@journalinc.com
Currently in New Albany
Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team.
Subscribers can view our e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads
Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads.
Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team.
You'll get our monthly e-Magazine, top reads, bonus recipes and more, delivered to your inbox each Friday afternoon.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Mississippi Business Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our monthly e-editions with just a click.
Sign up to receive our Mississippi business briefing each weekday afternoon, with a special Sunday edition featuring our top stories of the week.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.