The pandemic has slowed the prep sports scene to a near standstill, but the newspaper work here at the New Albany Gazette must go on. Since we are a bit short on manpower, I am trying to be of help in whatever capacity possible.
As I write this, I have already put the alarm notification into my phone to remember to cover the Union County School Board meeting at 5:30. Looks like we start those about the same time that we used to kick off, tip off or throw the first pitch in sports.
I should have that part down then since it aligns with my former schedule times for sports.
I'm looking forward to covering the meeting, I have been to one previously at New Albany a few years back when our former editor was out and needed someone to fill the gap. It will be interesting to see how our school officials attempt to navigate all the uncertainties connected to coronavirus all the while trying to get our county schools back up and going with as many in-person student attendees as possible.
I don't envy the task in front of them or any other public officials as they work through all this pandemic in which it seems the goal posts are constantly moving. We pray for calm leadership for all our officials on the local, state and national level.
Back to my attending the school board meeting tonight, I am in no means an exception to the rule. I recently communicated by text with one of my fellow prep sportswriters in another county and she told me that she had been attending school board meetings, assisting with local news, helping with the layout of their newspaper and just filling in wherever she could be of help.
I think that's kind of a common theme with sportswriters, we all love our high school sports, but we can help fill the void in most any place with news reporting if we are called upon.
One person recently commented on Twitter about sports reporters transitioning in news: "Talked to a newspaper editor today who remarked that the sports reporters have moved pretty seamlessly into covering pandemic and protest news and that it wouldn't be as easy for some non-sports reporters to make that transition over to covering sports."
I'd like to think that our sports people would also stick to the facts and report things exactly as they happened like we have to do in sports. We don't have an agenda or a narrative in sports, we are there to cover our athletes, coaches, teams and schools. We cannot lie and say the losing team won or misrepresent the outstanding plays and players of the game.
It would be a welcome sight if everyone in the media on the local, state and national scene would do the same. May we always endeavor to report the news and not invent it.