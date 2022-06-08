Catherine Truemper was awarded the Taylor Moore Memorial Scholarship at the New Albany High School graduation ceremony on May 20. The $6,500 competitive scholarship is given each year to a deserving NAHS student who plans to attend college in Mississippi. The scholarship selection process includes criteria relating to character, GPA, extracurricular activities, written essay, and an interview by a selection committee.
Catherine is the daughter of Elizabeth and Michael Truemper. She plans to attend Blue Mountain College this fall and major in mathematics and minor in physics.
An honors graduate, Truemper was elected to the 2022 New Albany High School Hall of Fame. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Anchor Club, Future Business Leaders of America and the varsity soccer, cross country, and track teams. Truemper was a member of the Pride of New Albany Marching Band and was selected to the Lions All State Band. She was also involved with the School Musical for four years. She was an IMPACTO intern and a Vision Mentor. She is the recipient of the L.G. Balfour Award and the Varsity Soccer Scholar-Athlete Award.
The Taylor Moore Scholarship was established by Bobby and Minerva Moore in memory of their son who died in 2000. Taylor Moore was a 1988 honor graduate of W.P. Daniel High School. He was Mr. DHS, Most Popular, Most Dignified, and Class Favorite and was active in student government. Moore played first base for the DHS baseball team, and received numerous academic honors. He went on to receive his bachelors and master’s degrees in business administration from Mississippi State University.
The scholarship established in his memory has been awarded for seventeen years to outstanding graduates of New Albany High School. Past recipients of the Taylor Moore Scholarship are Stacy Stepp, Darden Holmes, Kyle Kimbrough, Ivy Lauren Williams, Kyle Hickey, Callie Creekmore, Taylor Goode, Josh Creekmore, Olivia Dunnam, Lauren Cavender, Jack Hickey, Meghan Van, Sam Cagle, Joseph Rutherford, RJ Rutherford, Maggie Jo Everett, and Emma Laney.