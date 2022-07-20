Catherine Truemper and Gia Vainisi, both 2022 graduates of New Albany High School, were selected as winners in the Youth 2022 Art Contest sponsored by the North Mississippi Fish Hatchery. Truemper was selected as Runner-Up for her "Great Blue Heron" and Vainisi was selected as Honorable Mention. Their artwork will be featured in the September-October Hatchery magazine and will be posted on the North Mississippi Fish Hatchery website.

