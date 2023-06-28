School, governmental offices and many businesses will close Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.
Locally, city and county offices will be open Monday, July 3. The Union County Board of Supervisors are required by statute to meet July 3, the first Monday, but because of the holiday weekend probably will meet via video conferencing or conference call.
Both the city and county school boards have moved their meetings from the scheduled Monday date to this Thursday, June 29, at 5:30, although New Albany school trustees may meet through video conferencing.
The holiday will affect county and city solid-waste collection in the same way: Monday collection will be normal but there will be no collection Tuesday. The city and county Tuesday routes will be picked up Wednesday and the Thursday and Friday routes will not change.
The New Albany Gazette will close July 4 but be open Monday, July 3. The holiday will affect the printing schedule, however, so deadlines will be moved earlier.
The regular retail ad deadline for the July 5 issue will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 30, and the classified ad deadline will be 4:40 p.m. Thursday, June 29.
Thursday will be the deadline for news stories as well.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
110 to 115 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&