Tupelo Community Theatre is offering four $500 scholarships each year to students attending Mississippi high schools and universities.   Students must complete at least 12 hours each semester (or its equivalent if on the quarter system) and maintain at least a 2.5 GPA. Details about each scholarship and the application form may be obtained at www.tct.ms . The applications deadline this year has been extended until 4 p.m. Friday, May 1.   Recipients will be notified by June 1.  For more information contact the TCT office at 662-844-1935. 

