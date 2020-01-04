Gene Phelps | Special to the Gazette
BALDWYN – Myrtle coach Rob Browning wondered how his team – missing starting guard and leading scorer A.I. Nugent – would play in Friday’s Baldwyn Tournament game against Pine Grove.
The answer wasn’t a good one.
Hot-shooting Pine Grove took advantage of early Myrtle turnovers and raced to a 90-61 victory over the Hawks.
“It’s not fun as a coach to see it. Sometimes you have those type games over the break … just trying to get back in the groove of things,” Browning said. “We were not a very good team today. That’s what it boils down to.”
Nugent is expected to return to the lineup next week. The Hawks also saw post player Brayden McNeal play his first action of the season. McNeal, who had been sidelined after shoulder surgery in the fall, scored eight points.
Pine Grove (14-2) jumped out to a 28-9 first-quarter lead behind 17 points, including three 3-pointers, from Jack Hudson. He finished with a game-high 28 points.
Myrtle (6-7) committed eight turnovers in the first quarter that led to points.
The Panthers went on to stake a 50-29 halftime lead behind four second-quarter 3-pointers by Jon Bullock, who finished the game with 22 points.
“I told them, ‘As old as I am, I can shoot when I’m wide open,’ ’’ Browning said. “We didn’t have the effort defensively to win the ballgame. That’s it.”
Pine Grove led by as many as 25 points, 43-18, in the first half. Also for the Panthers, Carson Rowland scored 17.
Myrtle got as close as 18 points, 54-36, early in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by guard Jaden Taylor. However, Pine Grove pulled away to a 72-48 lead behind nine points from Rowland.
Taylor and Elijah Ingram scored 12 points apiece to lead the Hawks. Ingram’s total came on four 3-pointers. Elijah Thompson added 11 points for the Hawks.
“I thought after I challenged them their effort picked up tremendously,” Browning said. “I thought they got after it. I thought we cut into their lead a little bit, then they’d hit a couple of shots.”