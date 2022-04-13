From left are Brittany Brock; Alison Moore; April Voyles; William Denton, New Albany Light, Gas and Water; Derek McGill, Tennessee Valley Authority; April Hobson, CTE Director; Jalon Bullock, Chris Russell and Latrina Walker.
The Tennessee STEM Innovation Network, in partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority, New Albany Light, Gas and Water, and Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated (a TVA retiree organization), recently awarded the New Albany School of Career & Technical Education, $5,000 for a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education project.
The grant program awarded a total of $1 million to 233 schools across TVA’s seven-state service territory. The New Albany School of Career & Technical Education was one of seven schools in Mississippi to receive a STEM grant.
“We are happy to begin a partnership with TVA to enhance our STEM activities in our CTE Center,” said April Hobson, CTE Director. “More than half of our CTE programs will benefit from this grant and be able to meet curriculum standards and explore career opportunities through exposure to hands-on learning and exciting STEM projects.”
“The Tennessee STEM Innovation Network is honored to partner with TVA in this exciting grant program to further STEM education endeavors across the state,” said Brandi Stroecker, Director of the Network. “This opportunity can make the difference for educators and students as they incorporate 21st century skills and real-world problem solving.”
The project the Career & Technical Education Center submitted was titled “Designing & Digitizing: Exploring with Embroidery”. Through funding from the TVA Mini-Grant, the Center will be able to provide an embroidery machine so that the Center’s teachers can utilize this technology to make lessons come alive.
The competitive grant program provided teachers an opportunity to apply for funding up to $5,000 for STEM projects that explore TVA’s primary areas of environment, energy, economic development and community problem solving. Schools who receive grant funding must receive their power from a TVA distributor.
“TVA is committed to supporting STEM education to help develop today’s students into tomorrow’s engineers, scientists, and IT professionals,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “It’s inspiring to be able to contribute to the innovators of the next generation.”