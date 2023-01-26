NEW ALBANY — Police have arrested two Caucasian men in connection with a robbery reported Wednesday night, Jan. 25, at the Shell service station at the Highway 30 West-Crystal Plaza intersection, Police Chief Chris Robertson said Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26.
No injuries were reported following the robbery.
The chief said Jack Clyde Emerick, 33, will be charged with strong arm robbery.
The chief said David Wayne Renfrow, 47, will be charged with accessory after the fact, since police believe he received some of proceeds from the robbery.
Both men are from Union County; Emerick is described as homeless, Chief Robertson said.
Police were advised of the robbery about 9 p.m.
Officers were told a white male entered the store and demanded money.
No weapon was displayed. Police were told the robber reached under his shirt like had a gun and told a clerk “this is a holdup.”
The clerk gave the man money from a register, and he left on foot.
Investigation indicated the two men then stopped at a nearby house, split the proceeds, then bought several items from a store about a block away, Robertson said.
Both men were arrested together about midnight in proximity to Starlyn Drive.
The amount of money taken was not disclosed, but some of it was recovered with the arrests, the chief said.
He said both men had been released from the city-county jail earlier that day on unrelated charges.
Jail booking pictures made in connection with those charges compared against surveillance pictures from the gas station robbery soon confirmed both men’s identities.
Renfrow is described as 5-11,140 lb.; with brown hair and brown eyes.
Emerick was listed as 5-7, 140 lbs., with blue eyes and brown hair.
Also, in the surveillance pictures, Emerick is wearing sweatpants and a jacket given to him by Union County jailers when he was arrested on the unrelated charges.
The clothing came from the jail’s lost and found.
Chief Robertson expressed his appreciation to jail personnel, Union deputies, State Troopers and his own officers for their combined hard work that produced quick arrests in the case.
No bond had been set on either suspect as of mid-morning Thursday.
