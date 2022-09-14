A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
An adult and a juvenile face attempted murder charges after authorities said they fired multiple shots into an occupied house late last month, Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said this week.
No injuries were reported. The shootings stemmed from a domestic situation, the sheriff said.
Cole Frazier, 17, of New Albany and Devonta Heard, 21, of Oxford are each charged with attempted murder and shooting into a dwelling, according to court records.
Frazier was charged as an adult since the crime of attempted murder can carry a life sentence upon conviction, the sheriff said.
Both were placed in the Union County Jail. Frazier has been released on a $100,000 bond — $50,000 on each charge, while Heard is being held for Oxford police on unrelated charges.
The sheriff said investigation indicated a 7.62 mm rifle was fired at least four to five times into a residence on CR 64 South about 11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29.
The weapon believed used has not been recovered as of this week.
