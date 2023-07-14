After New Albany police received a report of shots fired into an occupied residence earlier this week, it didn’t take officers long to arrest two suspects.
Monday July 10, about 3 p.m., police got a call from the 500 block of Glade Street of someone shooting into their house.
Investigation soon developed Kentavious Demarion High and Janarius Harris, both 18 and of New Albany, as persons of interest in the case. Both were arrested together three or four hours later that day, police said Wednesday morning.
Both are charged with drive-by shooting, a felony, and are being held in the Union County Jail. No bond had been set.
At the time of his arrest, records indicated High was out on bond on several cases pending in Union County Circuit Court,
Officers said they had no previous experience with Harris.
Police believe High picked up Harris shortly before the incident. Both men were in a tan 2006 Chevy Impala when the shots were fired at the residence. Officers believe High was the driver and Harris the shooter.
Under state law, High — as the driver — is considered an accessory before the fact, and can hence be charged with the same crime as the shooter.
A female and a juvenile in the vehicle when the pair was arrested were not charged. The arrests took place in a nearby trailer park where Harris lives.
Police believe at least three rounds were fired from a .40 semi-automatic handgun. At least two slugs struck the front of the residence. Several adults, children and a baby were inside. No injuries were reported.
Police are unsure if there’s any kin between the two men and individuals in the vehicle and house. Officers believe an argument over a girl may have led to the shooting.
Police have recovered the pistol believed used in the shooting.
