Two local organizations have received grants from the Mississippi Arts Commission.
The Friends of the Jennie Stephens Smith Library received a $1,700 grant to present NY Times writer Joe Crespino at the annual awards for the Faulkner Literary Competition.
The Union County Historical Society & Heritage Museum received a $3,800 grant to present the Cast of Blues Exhibit and Programming which begins this week.
The Mississippi Arts Commission awarded nearly $1.4 million in funding to artists and arts programs across the state for fiscal year 2020, which began July 1.
Awards were made in 80 Mississippi House of Representatives districts and 43 state Senate districts, to 174 organizations and schools and to 82 individual artists. Recipients will benefit in a number of ways, including operating support for museums and community arts centers, arts integration and guest artist presentations in schools and continuing education and supplies for working artists.
“Congratulations to the many deserving individuals and groups who received grants this year,” said Malcolm White, executive director of MAC. “One of the most important ways MAC supports the arts in Mississippi is through awarding grants to artists and organizations. In fact, half of MAC’s annual funding is distributed to communities and individuals across the state each year to directly invest in the state’s arts and culture.”
In addition to making direct grants, MAC accepted 29 schools into its Whole Schools Initiative program in fiscal year 2020. The program provides educators with intensive professional development for integrating the arts across the curriculum.
MAC also approved 30 artists and performing groups for inclusion in its Artist Roster and Teaching Artist Roster, which features many of the best artists and arts educators working in the state. The Artist Roster is updated annually on MAC’s website, and the newest edition will be available this fall.
Non-profit organizations or schools can apply to MAC’s Minigrant program to support a performance or workshop by a Roster Artist. The next opportunity to apply for a Minigrant will be October 2019. For a full list of grantees, please visit the following link: https://arts.ms.gov/fy2020-grant-recipients/. For more information on MAC’s grant programs, Artist Roster and other services, visit the agency’s website at www.arts.ms.gov.