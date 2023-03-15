Two mysteries came our way this past week. One was solved fairly quickly with a bit of research but the solution to the other eludes us.
The first concerns the Park Along the River.
Many people have never noticed it but there is a square white post with black lettering on it placed in the park. The question arose this past week of what it is and where did it come from. Some speculated it was Japanese or perhaps from the Chickasaw Nation.
It turns out it is a Peace Pole from the Peace Pole Project Association. Receiving one is considered an international honor and the goal is ambitiously but simply to promote peace on Earth.
This one was presented by Seio Shimada to the New Albany Garden Club in 1996 and the words read “May Peace Prevail on Earth” on one side.
At the time, only seven were presented in Mississippi and were provided by The America the Beautiful Project. Their goal was also to have the pole be a symbol for improving neighborhoods, creating new park spaces, environmental education and providing food for the hungry.
With the meaning of the pole brought back, officials are investigating providing a marker to explain the Peace Pole’s history and purpose so it will not be lost again.
When you are in the park, take a look.
As to the second mystery, anyone who grew up in New Albany in the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s and if they especially attended any baseball games, knew the name Wes Schooler. A lot of people mistook the name for “Schooner,” but he was indisputably New Albany’s greatest baseball fan.
Wes appeared to have physical and mental limitations (although I always thought he was a lot sharper than people gave him credit for).
This wizened Black man’s greatest love was watching baseball and it is not a stretch to say he was beloved by people here. He pretty much attended every game and was known for running the bases at a time when schools and team were still segregated. I have heard that Bull Spencer even carried him to away games. He was a supporter, win or lose.
Whenever we kids would run into him in town we knew if we gave him some change he would perform his familiar “Out!” call for us. I wonder how much those nickels, dimes and quarters added up to; I hope, a lot.
In 1977 a new field was built in the hollow behind then-Daniel High for 7- to 10-year-olds. It was unanimously decided to name the field Wes Schooler Field and money was raised for a metal marker with Wes’ image on it to be placed at the field.
Here’s the mystery: At some point the marker vanished. It may have been moved while work was done at the field. At worst, tragically, it may have been lost. No one seems to know.
Wes Schooler is a remarkable and positive part of Union County history.
Now, local officials want to see Schooler honored again as part of the permanent sports and recreation exhibit at the Union County Heritage Museum.
It is hoped someone has taken the marker for safekeeping or at least knows its whereabouts. If you or anyone can help locate the marker and see that it gets the honor and recognition it deserves, call the Gazette or Union County Heritage Museum.
