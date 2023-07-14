New Albany police arrested two people on felony drug charges just before midnight, Monday, July 10.
The arrests were part of a 15-month investigation into drug activity at the 1125 Rosewood Drive address, and more charges are expected, police investigator Chris Glasson said mid-afternoon Tuesday, July 11.
Patrick Bray, 42, and Casey Livingston, 31, were at the address when a search warrant was executed.
It was the second time in a year a search warrant had been served at that address, and against Bray specifically, the officer said.
Police found 40 grams of meth, two ounces of marijuana, and about $500 cash during the Monday search, Glasson said.
Both Bray and Livingston have been charged with trafficking meth, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
Bonds on Bray and Livingston have been set at $75,000 each — $50,000 on the trafficking charge, and $25,000 on the possession with intent charge.
Livingston had not made bond as of Tuesday afternoon, records indicated.
The District Attorney’s office has a hold on Bray —meaning he will remain in jail for now — since he was out on bond from a December, 2022 arrest for possession with intent to sell meth.
Bray’s case will be discussed further at a hearing later this week or early next week, Glasson said.
Livingston has no known prior arrests, the officer said.
...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN PONTOTOC...SOUTHERN
UNION AND WEST CENTRAL LEE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 115 PM CDT...
The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe
limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for
Lee County!
The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Eastern Union County in northeastern Mississippi...
Northwestern Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi...
Northern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi...
Southwestern Prentiss County in northeastern Mississippi...
* Until 145 PM CDT.
* At 1257 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Keownville,
or 9 miles east of New Albany, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Baldwyn, Saltillo, Guntown, Mantachie, New Harmony, Pratts
Friendship, Blair, Sherman, Marietta, Blue Springs, Graham,
Jericho, Branyan, Ellistown, Eggville, Kirkville, Jug Fork, Beech
Springs, Wallerville and Chapelville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH