With 30 minutes left before the deadline Friday, Union County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford said eight people had qualified to seek seats on the Union County School Board of Trustees.
Incumbent Terry Cook has qualified to retain his seat in the First Union County School Board District in the November election. Challenging him will be Chris Greer and Mary Beth Mayer.
Incumbent Mickey Basil has also qualified to retain his seat in the Second Union County School Board District. He is being challenged by Greg Conlee and Brandon Smithey
In the Fifth Union County School Board District, incumbent Wayne Mahon had likewise qualified. He is being challenged by Michael Mink.
Union County election commissioners were expected to certify the candidates Monday.
An earlier report had the district numbers reversed. The county school board district lines were redrawn as a result of population changes reflected in the 2020 Census.
The qualifying period began Aug. 10 and ends Friday, Sept. 9.
The First and Second County School District representatives will be on the ballot for normal terms. The Fifth District representative will be voted on in a special election.
The special election is because no one at all qualified for that post when it was on the ballot year before last. Apparently, illness or other factors simply kept any potential candidates from filing in time.
Wayne Mahon, who had held that seat, was appointed to the post by the rest of the board until a special election could be held.
Because there are more than two candidates in the regular First and Second districts, there is the possibility of having a runoff three weeks after the November general election. Normally, if a candidate does not receive 50 percent of the vote plus one, a runoff is required to determine a winner. Election officials are checking to verify whether this will be the case here.
The two representatives who are not up for election and will not be on the ballot are Mike Browning from the Third District and Daphnia McMillen from the Fourth District. Trustees serve staggered terms.
To qualify to run for one of the county school board seats a person must be resident of the appropriate school district, which does not have the same boundaries as a county supervisor’s district.
Candidates must have a high school diploma or equivalent and must complete a training course within six months of taking office and maintain continuing education courses.
