NEW ALBANY • Two pedestrians died following a collision with a truck early Friday morning, July 9, on I-22 between New Albany and Myrtle in Union County, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Troopers responded to the crash about 8 a.m., according to Trooper Bryan McGee, who is the public information officer for MHP Troop F.
A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Patrick Elder, 35, of New Albany, was eastbound on I-22.
Antavias Shye, 20, and Keon Williams, 21, both of Memphis, Tenn., were changing a flat tire near the south side fog line in the eastbound lane on I-22.
The Silverado collided with Shye and Williams, who received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead on the scene.
This crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Trooper McGee said.
Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the two men were traveling to Tupelo for weekend training with the 658th Supply Company.
The men had apparently stopped to help someone change a tire, she added.
In other law enforcement news, Troop F enforcement totals for the 2021 4th of July weekend are as follows: Hazard violations -125; non-hazard-80; DUI arrest-8; drug arrests-1; felony arrests-2; seatbelt citations -21; child restraint violation -1; motorist assistance-6.