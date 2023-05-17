Two motor vehicle wrecks are under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, authorities said this week.
Capsule summaries of each one:
—A car-18 wheeler crash was reported about noon Tuesday, May 9 at Mile Marker 54 on I-22 in New Albany.
No life-threatening injuries were reported. No further details were available.
—A two car crash with two injuries was reported Monday, May 8 about 5 p.m. at the Miss. 15-CR 107 intersection in the Ingomar area of Union County.
The names of those involved weren’t available this week.
There was no entrapment, and the three occupants of one vehicle and the single occupant of the other vehicle got out without extrication, sources said.
A woman sustained fractured ribs, and a man sustained a fractured sternum. Both were passengers in the same vehicle. The woman was transported to Memphis hospital; her condition wasn’t available this week.
All those in both vehicles were wearing seatbelts, authorities said.
Alluding to the upcoming Click It or Ticket campaign to encourage people to wear seat belts, one person at the scene said there could have been more injuries, and more serious ones, had those in the wreck not been belted in.
One of the vehicles came to rest against a tree in the edge of some woods. New Albany Rescue was dispatched in the event there was any type of difficulty removing the patients from the vehicles.
Ingomar firefighters were called to the scene and cut away limbs hanging over the vehicle to make it easier to get the occupants out.
New Albany and Ingomar firefighters also assisted with medical attention until ambulance crews arrived on scene to provide care.
Firefighters secured from the scene about 6:30 p.m., according to Ingomar Fire Chief Scott Gregory.
