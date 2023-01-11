I have long been a promoter of city employees as being under-appreciated. They routinely perform tasks that can be boring, unpleasant or dangerous in order to assure the well-being, comfort and safety of New Albany and Union County residents.
In return, we may gripe about perceived dissatisfaction with their service, or, perhaps worse, not think anything about it at all.
This comes to mind because of the tragic fire this past weekend.
I watched firefighters repeatedly go back into a heavily burning and unstable structure until they literally ran out of air, only to be replaced by more volunteers. They all were dedicated to working hard and everyone present appeared to be ready to give whatever was necessary to get the job done.
I doubt there was any hope of a better outcome for the victim, given the extent of the fire once it was discovered and reported. That doesn’t mean the firefighters don’t feel it as a personal loss.
When I was a kid, I remember driving by the old fire station and seeing the firemen sitting there playing checkers or dominoes. I guess I thought that’s about all they did.
Firefighters today may still do that, but I doubt they have much time for it.
They don’t simply sit around and watch TV until a call comes in.
Almost every time I have been to one of the stations, they are involved in training of some sort (or cleaning and preparing equipment if they are not). They have, and have had, good training and leadership.
It isn’t unusual to see a firefighter running up Cleveland Street carrying what is probably 75 pounds of equipment. They may not all look like bodybuilders but they have to be extremely tough.
Firefighting involves the danger of heat exhaustion and dehydration, if not injury from burns or falling burning debris, and one has to deal with heavy equipment.
You can be called at any hour of the day or night, can be on the scene for two hours or more, will end up filthy, smelly and having swallowed a lot of smoke.
That’s bad enough for paid firefighters but the same is true for the volunteers who have other jobs and the only reward they receive is the knowledge of knowing they are doing something good and of incalculable value for their neighbors.
There is a tendency to not think about the fire department until you need it. Fortunately, they are ready whether you think about them or not, and that’s all the more reason they, their hard work and dedication should be appreciated.
The remarkable growth of the Miss New Albany Pageant
I won’t say the Miss New Albany Pageant is under-appreciated. It’s more of a case of not realizing what goes into it.
The pageant has grown almost exponentially, which is great. The crowd Sunday was standing-room-only when a few years ago it would have taken maybe a third of the house.
But this growth would not have occurred without the efforts of directors Chris Pugh and Billye Jean Stroud.
They organize the event, the rehearsal, the interview process, getting judges, scholarship sponsors, decorations, music, food, clothes-changing logistics and myriad other details. Perhaps more importantly, they take time to work with the contestants concerning outfit choices, interview skills and other hints.
The results speak for themselves in having two top-ten finishers in the state pageant in the past few years.
All this is just to say the Miss New Albany and Miss Teen New Albany pageants are two more events among others that improve the quality of life in our community and we need to thank the people who put in the work, especially the work we may not be aware of.
