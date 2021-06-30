By Hank Wiesner
NEW ALBANY • The first two women in the history of the New Albany Fire Department are now on the job.
They got to work quickly ands unexpectedly last Tuesday morning, June 22.
Raevonne Seawright and Taylor Rumsey were among New Albany firefighters called out to battle a house fire called in about 11:10 a.m. that day.
Seawright was first in on the nozzle to fight the house fire, and Rumsey followed in with another crew, firefighters said.
Firefighters confined the damage to the kitchen area, and returned to station about 1:13 p.m.
A separate story about the house fire is contained elsewhere in this issue.
Both women are firefighters who, although new to the New Albany Fire Department, have a background with other departments.
Seawright, of Tupelo, a certified firefighter, will work part time with the New Albany unit. She began her history-making first shift with the department Tuesday morning, June 22, and was called out to the house fire later that morning.
Rumsey, of Myrtle, a volunteer who began work about 1 1/2months ago, made a call with the New Albany department when firefighters were called to a fatal traffic wreck extrication Sunday afternoon, June 20.
“It is the first time in department history that a woman has worked a shift at the department, which traces its history back at the least the 1920s,” Chief Mark Whiteside said this week.
Seawright is a full time member of the Water Valley Fire Department who is moving to New Albany. She’ll keep her Water Valley membership and will work part time with the New Albany Fire Department.
She’s also worked with the Sherman department.
Rumsey is a member of the Myrtle Volunteer Fire Department. She will keep her membership with that department as she joins the New Albany unit, and seeks to become certified.
Both said they became firefighters out of a desire to help other people.
Said Rumsey: “My dad, Terry Rumsey of Myrtle, is a firefighter on that department, and is also in law enforcement. He’s been a firefighter since I was born. Since I’ve been able to work, I’ve wanted to do as he’s done: Rescue people and save what they value.”
The biggest hurdle she’s had to overcome to get where she is? “A lot of people thought I was just a girl, that I wanted to play dress-up in a firefighter’s uniform instead of being a woman fighting fires.”
Seawright saw it this way: “I come from a service background. I’ve been around team players all my life, and I’ve always wanted to give back more than I was given, to be able to somehow help and heal others. I’ve tried to surround myself with people who want to do for others, and the fire service is definitely that.
“There’s also an adrenaline rush that can go with the job. “I was called out for a train- car wreck. I pulled the man out but he died,” she said.
Asked the biggest hurdle to overcome to get where she is, she replied: “Many people wondered ‘Can she do this--become a firefighter? Can she make it in a man’s world?”
Said Chief Whiteside: “We’re thrilled to finally break the barrier and have females on our team; to have some diversity in our workforce. They’re both capable of doing the job, and we expect there will be some great things come from their being on staff.
“They’re opening the doors and leading the way, and I can’t think of two better people to do it.”
Both women have similar schedules at the department. New Albany firefighters work 24 hours on and 48 hours off. Rumsey is not a certified professional, so she can’t ride in the trucks. “But when I get there I can do the same as everybody else,” she said.
Between calls, the daily routine for firefighters includes making sure the trucks are ready to go, keeping the station shipshape, and working out 30 minutes daily, along with various other WETU – whatever turns up – jobs.
The one change at the station for the two women is providing privacy for changing clothes. Other than that, “we’re just one of the guys,” Seawright said.
Seawright, a certified graduate of the State Fire Academy, completed a grueling physical fitness test there to get where she is. Rumsey faces a similar challenge; she plans to attend the Academy later this year to get certified.
Current Fire Academy entrance requirements include using a Stairmaster to simulate climbing five flights of steps in 3 minutes 20 seconds with 75 lbs. on a candidate’s back. After that they take off 25 lbs. and candidates complete the rest of the course with a 50 lb. vest.
Candidates must also pull a fire hose 70 ft., raise a ladder, carry 35 lbs. of weight in each hand, pull a 165 lb. test dummy 70 ft., and use a sledge hammer to simulate a forcible entry, all while wearing the 50 lb. vest.
Seawright outperformed some of the men at the academy, Deputy Chief Mark Sides said.
The entry requirements are now under discussion, and may change, but they’ll be no less difficult, Chief Whiteside said.
If the revised qualifications pass, candidates will have to run 1.5 miles in under 14 minutes, get a 10 minute rest, then carry the 35 lb. weights 75 ft., and carry the fire hose 75 ft. all in a certain amount of time.
“Those testing requirement for the Academy are the same for all, whether 18 or 80, male or female. There are no exceptions,” the chief concluded.